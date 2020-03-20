COVID-19: Italians Praise God From Their Windows, Sing “How Great Is Our God” (Video)

In the midst of the deadly coronavirus that the country is trying to fight off at the moment, a large number of people from a neighborhood in Italy are singing praises to God.

A group of boys stood by their windows to sing Chris Tomlin’s song “How Great Is Our God,” and many of their neighbors came out through their own windows to sing with them.

With guitar in hand, the boys stood by their windows and began to worship God. Upon hearing this praise, those close to them did not hesitate to accompany the young people.

The event occurred the first week in which Coronavirus left everyone in quarantine in their homes because to prevent contagion, authorities restricted access to the streets for everyone, Bibliatodo reports.

With gestures like these, people try to give each other affection and support during this difficult time.

In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you – 1 Thessalonians 5:18.

Over 60 million Italians remain locked up in their homes, another 21,000 people are infected and another 1,400 have already died from the Covid-19.

Currently, Italy and Spain are the epicenters of the pandemic on the European continent.

