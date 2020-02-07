‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

United States President Donald Trump has maintained his evangelical support even while making strange comments about church, prayer and the Bible over the years.

In several occasions, Trump is seen boldly talking about God and his Christian faith

The Bible certainly is not just one of the books, it is ‘The Book’. I believe in God, I mean, I am a Christian, I’m very proud of it, Presbytarian to be precised.

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

I have great relationship with God, I have great relationship with the evangelicals, and I go to Church a lot.

I go to Church always. On Christmas, on Easter, on Sundays. I’m a Sunday Church person.

Talking about taking communion, he said, when we go to Church and I drink my little wine which is the only wine I drink, and I take my little cracker, I get this form of asking for forgiveness. I do that as often as possible because I feel cleansed. We were having fun when I said, I drink the wine, I eat the cracker.

Trump’s Cabinet Holds Bible Study Every Week

I do something wrong, and I just try to make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture.

In the United States, we don’t worship government, we worship God.

People will say, “Maybe he’s not as perfect on the Bible, But I did go to Sunday school for many years, I want to tell you.

Americans Are “Righteous People” And “Protected By God” – President Trump

Watch Video Below To See More On How Trump Talks About His Faith In God

Trump Shares Powerful Story On How God Answers Prayer (Video)

Trump Becomes First Sitting President to Attend Anti-abortion Rally

Kim Clement’s 2007 Prophecy Of Trump’s Presidency Included 2 Terms And Building Of Walls