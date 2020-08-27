ISIS, Al-Qaeda Planning To Penetrate Southern Nigeria (Video)

Christians are in the eye of the target and they are coming after them.

“In my hometown, Gwoza, about 75 elders, most of whom I know personally, were dragged by Boko Haram to the town’s abattoir and slaughtered like animals…”

Nigeria is facing a serious threat from Islamic terrorist groups. Militant Muslims are waging an insurgency to overthrow the government and rid the country of Christians.

After losing ground in Syria and Iraq, the top general of US Special Operations Command in Africa is warning that Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other Islamic terror groups are now trying to take over parts of the continent’s most populous nation.

US Senators Ask Trump to Deploy Special Envoy to Nigeria to End Killing Of Christians

Maj. General Dagvin Anderson says Muslim terrorists have set their sights on Nigeria’s southern and northwest regions and the U.S is now sharing specific intelligence with the country according to CBN News.

“So this intelligence sharing is absolutely vital and we stay fully engaged with the government of Nigeria to provide them with understanding with what these terrorists are doing,” Anderson told reporters during a recent press conference.

Their goal: eventually turn Nigeria into a Muslim country and force Christians, who make up half the country’s population, to either leave or convert to Islam.

“Christians are in the eye of the target and they are coming after them,” warned Dede Laugesen with Save the Persecuted Christians.

And the numbers are staggering.

In what is being noted as systematic direct war against Christianity in Nigeria, Pastors, Christian Leaders and Seminarians are either being kidnapped or killed every week.

Christians in Nigeria have been the target of many attacks by the vicious Boko Haram jihadist Islamist terrorists, herdsmen attacks and many other kidnapping in recent times.

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, narrated how Boko Haram insurgents killed 75 members of his community in Gwoza local government in one night.

“I can’t go to my village again,” the senatior said, “in my hometown, Gwoza, about 75 elders, most of whom I know personally, were dragged by Boko Haram to the town’s abattoir and slaughtered like animals.”

Mr Ndume made this disclosure Wednesday in an emotion-laden presentation during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by Senate Committee on Special Duties and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri.

The former Senate leader, who is also a member of the committee, informed the gathering that the challenges faced by the people of Borno State were being underreported.

“If the Senate Committee would take time during their stay to go round some of the camps and even the nearby Konduga local government, we would all better appreciate what the people are facing,” he said.

“Even as a serving senator, I still cannot go to Gwoza my home town because it is not safe,” he said.

“Our security operatives are trying their bests, and we have to give it to them. But the situation is overwhelming. People are dying every day, either from attacks or by hunger. We have lost many lives here.

“There was a time in my home town Gwoza, that about 75 elders most of whom I know personally were dragged by Boko Haram to the town’s abattoir and slaughtered like animals. Only two persons survived because their bodies were covered with other people’s’ blood and the assailants thought they were dead, Premium Times reported.

“In the same Gwoza, Boko Haram had in a single day lined up young men and summarily shot them dead. These were just some stand out cases.”

August 7th. Muslims stormed five remote Christian villages in Kaduna state killing 33 villagers.

July 24. 21 people are dead, scores injured, and several Christian homes are destroyed by militants.

July 19th. 27 people killed when assailants armed with guns and machetes attacked a wedding reception.

And the list goes on. Leading human rights groups say what’s going on in Nigeria is a genocide.

“If you look at what’s happening there over the last 20 years, it’s just massive, massive attacks against Christians,” Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern, told CBN News. “Look, 50 to 70 thousand have been murdered.”

For years, the main terror group was Boko Haram, which seeks to overthrow the government here and create an Islamic state.

“They go after Christians and moderate Muslims, they push a hard-line Muslim agenda and it is their intention to establish a caliphate and to rid all of Nigeria and West Africa of any Western influence whatsoever,” Laugesen told CBN News.

Now, there’s a new actor on the scene.

In Nigeria’s so-called “Middle Belt” region, where the Muslim North meets the Christian South- a terror group made up of Muslim Fulani herders are killing thousands of Christians.

More than 1,400 Christians were hacked to death in just the first seven months of 2020 by Fulani herders.

“Unfortunately, the secular media are quiet often biased and try to present this a tribal conflict rather than religious,” Petr Jasek, who is author of the book, Imprisoned With ISIS: Faith in the Face of Evil.

Nigeria’s president, a Muslim, has so far done very little to stop the bloodshed.

His police and army are also mostly made up of Muslims.

“The attackers are never captured, they are not prosecuted, the security services respond very slowly, a full day can go on with attacks happening and no security shows up and frequently the government officials will provide cover,” explained Laugesen.

Helpless and vulnerable to almost daily attacks, leading Catholic bishops are urging Nigerian Christians to defend themselves.

Human rights groups are asking the White House to appoint a special envoy to help end the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“Unless the world takes note and puts pressure, economic pressure, sanctions, visa bans on these officials who are responsible for this travesty and for not reigning in the terror, then Nigeria will continue to be a bloodbath,” Laugesen warned.

Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst country in the world on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians are most severely persecuted. Nigeria was in December, listed in the U.S. State Department’s special watch list of countries that tolerate or engage in severe violations of religious freedom due to the “lack of effective government response and the lack of judicial cases being brought forward in that country”.

