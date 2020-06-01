US Senators Ask Trump to Deploy Special Envoy to Nigeria to End Killing Of Christians

Nigeria’s President Buhari meets with US President Donald Trump

United States senators are asking President Donald Trump to protect Christians facing ongoing brutal persecution from Islamic groups in Nigeria.

Two Republican Senators, Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley recently sent the president a letter, asking him to consider deploying a special envoy to help end the Christian genocide in Nigeria, according to CBN News.

In their letter, the senators point to 40,000 Nigerian deaths tied to the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram.

Along with other Islamic militants known as the Fulani herdsmen, the Boko Haram has long threatened the lives of Christians in the West African country.

Two years ago during a meeting, President Trump asked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to protect “innocent civilians of all faiths.”

But Ernst and Grassley want more done to protect the lives of Christians.