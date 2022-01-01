The testimony of Jesus should is the basis of all genuine prophecy. Revelation 19:10,

Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. 1 John 4:1;

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. 1 Thessalonians 5:21;

Disclaimer: Believers Portal collate the prophecy but not necessarily endorsed them, we encourage you to look into the scriptures to proof the ingenuity and veracity of all these prophecies. 1 John 4:1

Finally, remember, The testimony/revelation of JESUS is the essence (substance/basis) of all TRUE prophecies.



Follow The Links Below To Read 2022 Prophecies for USA, Nigeria, Africa, South Africa And Rest Of The World.

Note: The List Is Still Being Updated

2022 Prophecies For USA, Nigeria, Africa, South Africa And Rest Of The World

Apostle Johnson Suleman 2022 Prophecy

Apostle Joshua Selman 2022 Prophecy

Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis) 2022 Prophecy

Rev. Fr. Mbaka 2022 Prophecy

Kenneth Copeland 2022 Prophecy

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2022 Prophecy

Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche 2022 Prophecy

2022 Prophecy By Mel Bond

Prophet T.B. Joshua 2022 Prophecy

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele 2022 Prophecy

Bishop Okwudili Eze 2022 Prophecy

Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu T. Amaukwu 2022 Prophecy

Apostle Omotosho Joseph 2022 Prophecy

2022 Prophecy By Apostle Arome Osayi

Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya (MFM) 2022 Prophecy

Prophet Emmanuel Omale 2022 Prophecies

Pastor Jerry Eze, Streams Of Joy 2022 Prophecy

Ghanaian Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi 2022 Prophecy

Ghanaian Prophet Kwadwo Bempah 2022 Prophecy

Rev. Owusu Bempah 2022 Prophecy

Rev. Ladi Thompson 2022 Prophecy

Prophet Wale Olagunju 2022 Prophecy

Rev Gabriel Israel 2022 Prophecy

Prophet Samuel Olaluwoye 2022 Prophecy

Pastor Tunde Bakare 2022 Prophecy

Pastor Toye Ebijomore 2022 Prophecy

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse 2022 Prophecy