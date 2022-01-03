APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN RELEASES 22 PROPHETIC DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR 2022.

Apostle Johnson Suleman (OFM) 2022 Prophecy





Prophetic Declarations For The Year By Apostle Johnson Suleman

In The Year 2022…



** You will not go down.

** Your wasted years shall be restored.

** You will enjoy uncommon influence.

** Your walk with God shall be outstanding.

** You will deliver your destiny pregnancies.

** Your steps shall be obtained of God.

** You will not bury your loved ones.

** Your stolen glory is restored.

** Your love for God will make heaven proud.

** Your addiction to the word of God will be greater.

** Your path shall bring fatness.

** Your days of sorrow are over.

** You will encounter meaningful relationships.

** Your hands are blessed.

** You will eat the fruits of your labor.

** Your enemies will be silenced.

** The prayers of your enemies shall not be answered.

** Your joy shall be full.

** Your light shall bring comfort to your world.

** Your garment shall be white.

** Your eyes of understanding shall be enlightened.