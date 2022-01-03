Apostle Johnson Suleman (OFM) 2022 Prophecy

APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN RELEASES 22 PROPHETIC DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR 2022.
Prophetic Declarations For The Year By Apostle Johnson Suleman
In The Year 2022…
** You will not go down.
** Your wasted years shall be restored.
** You will enjoy uncommon influence.
** Your walk with God shall be outstanding.
** You will deliver your destiny pregnancies.
** Your steps shall be obtained of God.
** You will not bury your loved ones.
** Your stolen glory is restored.
** Your love for God will make heaven proud.
** Your addiction to the word of God will be greater.
** Your path shall bring fatness.
** Your days of sorrow are over.
** You will encounter meaningful relationships.
** Your hands are blessed.
** You will eat the fruits of your labor.
** Your enemies will be silenced.
** The prayers of your enemies shall not be answered.
** Your joy shall be full.
** Your light shall bring comfort to your world.
** Your garment shall be white.
** Your eyes of understanding shall be enlightened.