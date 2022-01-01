2022 – The year of Remberace. As I was praying this is what the Lord showed me about 2022.

PROPHECIES

1) I saw another virus , similar to Corona virus but stronger than the covid. I see a lockdown that we’ve never experienced before.

2) I saw people who were vaccinated dying, The vaccine will cause a lot of complications to people’s healthy.

3) I see the Head of state of Uganda hospitalized. I don’t know why I saw security surrounding the nation of Uganda.

4) let’s pray for the music Entertainment of Zambia🇿🇲🇿🇲, I saw a musician dying and people will be shocked.

5)Let’s pray for South Africa, I saw a state funeral one of the government officials.

6) I saw confusion in the opposition party the (PF) Once they hold the General conference . I see division and threats among themselves and the party will be weak.

7) I saw the economy of Zambia stabilized by October

Let’s pray for the nation of Nigeria,I saw fear coming upon Christians . They will be war,the Muslims killing Christians.

9) I see the former Head of state of Zambia 🇿🇲🇿🇲 in court. Mr Edgar Lungu.

10) Last but not the least , Let’s pray for USA , I saw a woman sitting on the presidency.

Amos 3:7- Surely the lord will do nothing but revealing the truth through his servants the Prophets.

Happy new year to you all