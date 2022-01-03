2022 Words From the Lord Through Kenneth Copeland

Prophecy delivered by Kenneth Copeland on December 30, 2021

Eagle Mountain International Church, Fort Worth, TX, USA

2022 is the year of correction, direction, protection and perfection—in spirit, soul and body, in finances, churches and government.

In 2022, it ALL belongs to you!

In 2022, you WILL know what to do!

“Surely the Lord God will do nothing without revealing His secret to His servants the prophets.” –Amos 3:7 (AMPC)