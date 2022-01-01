Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted some persons who will be in contention for the presidency in his 2022 prophecies.

The cleric released the names in his 90-paged prophecies signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

“Some politicians have been anointed to become the next president and vice president of Nigeria and if their parties give them the tickets,” the document added.

“For PDP, he mentioned Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki, Samuel Ortom, Bala Mohammed, Emmanuel Udom, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Peter Obi.

“For APC, He mentioned Abubakar Malami, Boss Mustapha, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, Prof Babagana Zulum, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Mai Mala Buni, Ibikunle Amosun, Godswill Akpabio and Rauf Aregbesola.”

Aside from politics, he also predicted in his yearly prophecies for 2022 that the Super Eagles will not win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed for Cameroon in January.

According to him, the team will, however, qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Before the removal of the Super Eagles coach (Gernot Rohr), I said it since July and now that they are going for the Nations Cup, Nigeria cannot win,” he said.

“They cannot lift the cup, they will only try their best but they can’t succeed because they will be eased out technically,” the clergyman noted.

On the International/continental Scene

Primate Ayodele in his 2022 prophecies, predicted that a former or sitting president in Africa will have health challenges.

“Let us pray not to lose an ex-president and a sitting president either that will slump or have health crises. Let us pray against military coups in some parts of Africa and the world. I foresee the world will not be at peace as so many things will come up,” the prophecy said.

“I foresee that a top footballer, a musician, and a boxer will pass away in the world. I also foresee the death of a renowned Poet Writer. The spirit of God says we need to pray so as to avert all these negative signals in the year 2022.”