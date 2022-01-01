-
- Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 General Prophecy
- More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.
- This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars.
- In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance).
- Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.
Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 Prophecy For Nigeria
- You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.
Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 International Prophecy
- The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.
- There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.