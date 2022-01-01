  • Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 General Prophecy
  • More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.
  • This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars.
  • In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance).
  • Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50%.

  • Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 Prophecy For Nigeria
  • You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.

  • Pastor E.A. Adeboye (RCCG) 2022 International Prophecy
  • The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.
  • There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.

Bishop David Oyedepo 2022 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

