94 Former Muslims Baptised In Arabian Sea With Intense Shouting and Cries Of Joy (Photos)

“The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest,” (Matthew 9:37).

The great harvest is on and God is saving the nations for his own name sake. From Iran to China great revivals, from Bangladesh to Tibet to the remotest villages in India, people are getting saved. From Nigeria to Uganda, to Algeria, to Egypt to South Africa, etc., the work is on. Men and women, uniform and non uniform men, the times are here, behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).

African countries are not exempted from this great revival.

94 FORMER MUSLIMS PRAISING GOD IN THE ARABIAN SEA [PHOTO: BIBLES FOR MIDEAST]

By God’s grace, several Middle Eastern pastors of the Assembly of Loving God (ALG) churches of Bibles for Mideast baptised 94 former Muslims in the Arabian Sea early yesterday morning!

The pastors and believers had all fasted and prayed for the Lord’s guidance and protection over the three days leading up to the service. Going 72 hours without food or drink, they feasted only on the Word of God.

Very early yesterday, they travelled by six buses to the shore of the Arabian Sea. God blessed them by providing ex-pat evangelical Christians as drivers, all promising to keep the journey and baptisms secret for the safety of the believers and churches.

The sea had been churning violently since the evening before, inciting fear in some of those to be baptised. How could they safely get in with such massive waves crashing in?

Before beginning the service, all joined hands as the pastors led in prayer. As soon as they finished, the sea calmed, the waves completely subsided. The people looked up in awe to see unusual illumination from above. Pastors and candidates approached the shore praising the Lord of Creation and salvation. As they proceeded with the ceremony, the Holy Spirit moved powerfully among them.

When all had headed back to shore after the baptism and the final prayers concluded, giant waves began to swell and crash in again. As mysteriously as it had appeared, the glow from above the sea also dissipated.

Returning to their churches bursting with joy, the believers celebrated the Lord’s Supper and only after that, broke their fast.

We know without a doubt that God’s protection and care guided and guarded His children as the apple of His eye. Their time of prayer and fasting, added to the prayers of our prayer partners, moved and continue to move heaven. A great mystery we shall all know the answer to one day!

Thank you for all your prayers and support. Kindly continue praying for the newly-baptised and their families.

Please also pray for all the leaders, believers and the ministry of Bibles for Mideast as a whole for the great task of winning every Muslim to the fold of Jesus Christ at any cost!

Bible For MidEast

