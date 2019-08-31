Bible Translator Brutally Murdered In Cameroon, Wife’s Arm Chopped Off

“They went into houses and pulled out the people,” Tembon said. “They attacked in the night and nobody was expecting. They just went into the home, pulled them out and slaughtered them.”

A Bible translator in Cameroon was butchered to death on Sunday morning during an overnight attack while his wife’s arm was cut off, according to Christian Post.

Angus Abraham Fung was among seven people who were murdered when Islamic Fulani herdsmen stormed the Northern Province town of Wum.

The assault was sudden and horrifically brutal, Efi Tembon, who leads a ministry called “Oasis Network for Community Transformation,” in the region, told the Christian Post.

Located in Cameroon’s violence-ridden Anglophone region where separatists are fighting for independence, Wum is among several localities where youth from the nomadic Fulani herding community are being encouraged by government actors to carry out attacks against local farming communities that support the separatist rebels, Tembon said.

Tembon, who at times worked on projects in Wum before he was forced to flee the country after speaking to the U.S. Congress about the conflict in June 2018, said he was told by sources in the town that Fulani herders stormed five homes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“They went into houses and pulled out the people,” Tembon said. “They attacked in the night and nobody was expecting. They just went into the home, pulled them out and slaughtered them.”

“I don’t know what prompted the attack. They just came in and killed people at the home,” Tembon added, stating that most of the victims were older men.

Bible translator Angus Fung (R) poses for a photo with Tearfund Canada President Wayne Johnson (L) in Wum, Cameroon.

Reports indicate that Fung’s wife, Eveline Fung, was also gravely injured in the attack, with the militants completely severing her arm with their machetes.

Partnering with Wycliffe Bible Translators, Fung was instrumental in the translation of the New Testament into the native Aghem language.

“We are saddened by the news of Mr. Fung’s death and the maiming of his wife in what appears to be Fulani violence spurred on by the government of Cameroon,” Dede Laugesen, executive director of Save the Persecuted Christians, told Charisma.

“Fulani terrorist activity is rising in all the countries bordering Lake Chad, and news of the government arming the Fulani is deeply concerning. This is why the Trump administration must move quickly to appoint a special envoy for Nigeria and the Lake Chad region and why we are so insistent that Squire Patton Boggs, an American law and lobby firm, end its representation of the Cameroon regime.”

