Many Give Their Lives To Christ As Kanye West Takes Worship Service To County Jail (Video)

Kanye West left inmates in tears as he held a private worship Service for them at Harris County Jail in Houston Texas.

The Grammy award-winning rapper and his choir performed songs from his gospel album “Jesus is King” on Friday as inmates waved their hands in praise to God, and knelt in prayer.

Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony

“This is a mission, not a show,” West repeatedly told the jailhouse crowd.

West performed for more than 200 male inmates before using an underground tunnel to access a separate jail to perform for a smaller crowd of women inmates, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85

“Say what you want about the man, but Kanye West and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail,” tweeted Jason Spencer, a public affairs director for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Many inmates at the jail got saved during the Service, Kanye provides hope and inspiration to those behind bars in the county Jail many still uncertain of their futures and awaiting court dates.

Thousands Came To Christ At Kanye West’s Latest ‘Sunday Service’ In Baton Rouge

Men in orange put their hands up and smiled as they watched the singer and his gaggle of dancers, wearing navy jail-like scrubs for the show. Looking down from the second tier, men pressed up against the glass as they listened to hits from his gospel-themed Jesus is King album, according to video released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

During the performance’s finale, many of the male inmates wearing orange scrubs knelt down in prayer together. Several of the women inmates cried as they were moved by the lyrics sung by West and the gospel choir.

Iranian Army Commander Full Of Hate For Israel, Found Jesus Christ While Trying To Deceive UK Govt.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Saturday that it would be “great if other artists followed Kanye’s lead.”

“What Kanye West does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative,” Abbott said. “Saving one soul at a time. Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier [because] of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes.”

What @kanyewest does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative.



Saving one soul at a time.



Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier b/c of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes.



It would be great if other artists followed Kanye’s lead. https://t.co/kK3cTk8dtp — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 16, 2019

Muslim Imams and Traditionalists Give Their Lives To Christ In Abuja (Photos)

The County’s Sheriff tweeted

On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Woman Breaks 79-Year-Old Man’s Head With High Heel Shoe For Preaching Inside Train (Video)

See More Photos Of Kanye West In Harris County Jail Below

Kanye West left inmates in tears as he held worship Service for them.

Kanye West left inmates in tears as he held worship Service for them.

Kanye West left inmates in tears as he held worship Service for them.