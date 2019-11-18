Kidnapped Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue Regains Freedom

Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue, the Parish Priest of St. Patrick Ihuonyia, Amansi-Odo, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, who was abducted on Friday, on his way back from the Diocesan Pastoral Council meeting held at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, has regained his freedom.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the Priest’s release on Sunday, said he was released unhurt, and has been released and reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“I have learnt that he has been released and reunited with the church. However, I do not have more details concerning the release now,’’ the police spokesman said.

Also confirming his release, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, thanked God that Rev. Fr. Ndulue returned safe and sound and prayed God to expose the perpetrators to forestall future occurrence.

A Facebook post by a Catholic faithful, Nkechi Onyewuchi said Ndulue was rescued between Eke and Egede in Udi Local Government Area.

Ndulue was abducted on his way home from a pastoral council meeting by unidentified gunmen along Amansiodo Road in Ndiagu-Oghe, Ezeagu Local Government Area on Friday evening.

He was kidnapped along with Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) President of his Parish. However, the CWO President was released an hour later while Fr. Theophilus was held hostage.

Ndulue is the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ihuonyia in Amansiodo community.

Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue

This was coming barely two weeks after the release of another catholic priest earlier abducted in the state.

This is coming barely 18 days after the release of the Vice-Rector of Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imeize Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state, Father Arinze Madu, who was kidnapped at the Seminary gate on October 29.

Nigeria is ranked the 12th worst country in the world when it comes to Christian persecution, according to Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List.

