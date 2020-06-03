Pastor And His Wife Brutally Murdered In Taraba Leaving Behind 8 Children

Pastor Saba was in the farm with his wife when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them

Reverend Emmanuel Saba Bileya, and his wife, Julianna, have been killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Mararraba community in Donga local government area of Tabara state.

Pastor Saba who is said to have recently graduated from a University in the US, was in the farm with his wife when the gunmen stormed the place and opened fire on them, killing them instantly, spokesperson of the state police command, ASP David Misal, confirmed.

”It was an attack on the pastor and his wife on their farm. While they were working on the farm, suddenly armed men came and opened fire on them leading to the death of the pastor and his wife.”the spokesperson said

The deceased couple, Senior Pastors at Reform Church left behind eight children.

In what is being noted as systematic direct war against Christianity in Nigeria, Pastors, Christian Leaders and Seminarians are either being kidnapped or killed every week.

Christians in Nigeria have been the target of many attacks by the vicious Boko Haram jihadist Islamist terrorists, herdsmen attacks and many other kidnapping in recent times.

Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst country in the world on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians are most severely persecuted. Nigeria was in December, listed in the U.S. State Department’s special watch list of countries that tolerate or engage in severe violations of religious freedom due to the “lack of effective government response and the lack of judicial cases being brought forward in that country”.

An earlier report last month, revealed that around 620 Christians were killed in the African country by Islamic militants during the first five months of 2020 alone.

The International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (ISCLRL), a non-governmental organization, released the report which also warned militant Fulani herdsmen and the Boko Haram have intensified their anti-Christian violence in the old Middle Belt and Northeast regions of the country with the burning or destroying of Christian centers of worship and learning. In addition, hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

“The atrocities against Christians have gone unchecked and risen to alarming apogee with the country’s security forces and concerned political actors looking the other way or colluding with the Jihadists,” the report said.

The organization also estimated that more than 32,000 Christians have been killed there by Islamic militants since 2009. The killings are largely a result of increased terrorist attacks from Boko Haram splinter groups and overnight attacks carried out by radicalized Muslim nomadic Fulani herders against predominantly Christian farming communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Would you pray for Christians living in Nigeria? Please pray they will receive peace and comfort, and that one day they’ll be able to practice their faith openly without fear of death.

