Trump visits White House Church vandalized by protesters, holding a bible in his hand

United States President Donald Trump on Monday, visited a 200-year-old White House church that was set on fire during overnight protests, as demonstrators clashed with police over the death of George Floyd.

Beginning with James Madison, every person who has held the office of president has attended a service at St. John’s Church.

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

Standing in front of Washington, DC’s St. John’s Episcopal Church, Trump raised a black Bible, and said: “We have a great country. Greatest country in the world.”

The president’s visit came after he said during a press conference at the White House that he would “pay my respects to a very very special place.”

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

We have the greatest country in the world—and we will keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/lqHaUZ4wxW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

We Depend On God To Help Us Protect Americans: US Secretary Of State

America Must Be ‘One Nation Under God,’ Not Above God