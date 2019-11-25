Former Stripper Pours Out Her Heart To God As She Listens To Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” Album

“I used to strip dance to the song ‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album ‘Jesus Is King.'”

Kristin Casey – Ex-stripper

Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album was not only crowned No. 1 on the charts but also managed to land every song on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week

The “Jesus Walks” rapper released his ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Oct. 25, breaking a personal record with his biggest streaming week and topping the Christian and Gospel Album charts in his faith-based debut.

Making their first appearance on the Hot 100 are Ant Clemons, who is featured on “Everything We Need” with Ty Dolla Sign at No. 33, and “Water” at No. 50, Fred Hammond, who is featured in “Hands On” at No. 59, and the Sunday Service Choir, who is featured on the first track of the album, “Every Hour” at No. 44.

While there’s still a whole commending-chatters surrounding Kanye West’s newly found path; eyebrows are still being raised as regards his recent conversation.

An Ex-Stripper “kristin” on Twitter; Kristin who recently changed her Twitter Username to @livingforjc pointed out that the conversion for West tally’s along with her own:

“I used to strip dance to the song ‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album ‘Jesus Is King,'” she wrote. “You are never too far gone. God will call you, appoint you and work through you to bring Him glory.

And West, also a producer and fashion designer, who says he is no longer an entertainer and he plans to stop using vulgar words in his music, shows no signs of slowing down. He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 that he plans to release a “Sunday Service album” called “Jesus Is Born” on Christmas Day.

“Music is my job,” West said. “That’s why I’m putting out the album. Serving God in everything that I can do is my job. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m on the planet is to be in service and in fear, love, and service to God.”