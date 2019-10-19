Biography Of Lauren Daigle – Gospel Artiste

Lauren Ashley Daigle is an American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter.

Possessing a smoky and striking alto singing voice, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle went to number one on the Billboard Christian chart with her first album, 2015’s How Can It Be. Having already drawn some comparisons to Adele, her more soulful follow-up, Look Up Child, was an even bigger hit, reaching number three on the Billboard 200.

Born September 9, 1991, in Lafayette, Louisiana, Lauren was influenced by gospel, zydeco, blues, and Cajun music in her environment.

I’m Now A Born-again Christian – Kanye West Told Nicki Minaj

Christian praise & worship artist Lauren Daigle was always singing around the house as a child. However, it wasn’t until a serious illness kept her out of school for nearly two years beginning when she was 15 that she turned to music as both solace and a profession. Home-schooled during that time, music became Daigle’s hedge against social isolation, and she began singing at her local church as a praise & worship leader. Colleagues quickly encouraged her to try out for the American Idol television series, which she did in both 2010 and 2012.

During college prep school, she planned to enter the medical field and do mission work. Daigle attended a charter school and completed a year and a half of class work in six months, graduating early. She took a year off from school and did mission work in Brazil before attending Louisiana State University for Child and Family Studies.

Justin Bieber: I Am Not Ashamed of My Savior Jesus Christ

Daigle started singing in her choir and continued to lead the choir at LSU. She tried out for American Idol in 2010 and 2012 after she was encouraged by her family to compete in the singing competition. She was cut just before the final 24 contestants in 2010, and she did not make it to Hollywood in 2011. She made it to the Hollywood round in 2012, but was cut in the first Las Vegas round.

Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child

She made her debut on North Point InsideOut’s album, Hear, where she recorded “Close” and “You Alone” live at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. She later appeared on North Point Music’s album North Point Beginnings where she recorded “It is Well” in 2015.

Selena Gomez Calls Lauren Daigle ‘Anointed,’ Says Her Music Is A ‘Blessing’

Daigle followed up in October 2016 with an album of soft jazz-inspired Christmas standards called Behold. It repeated the chart success of her debut. The following year saw her contribute the single “Almost Human” to the soundtrack for Blade Runner 2049, and she received her second Grammy nomination, this time in the category of Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Trust in You.”

In early 2018, Daigle issued the single “You Say” ahead of the release of her sophomore full-length. The song marked her debut on the Hot 100, reaching number 44, and the album, September 2018’s Look Up Child, became a Top Three hit in the U.S. It also charted in Australia and Switzerland. Before the end of the month, Daigle became the first artist to reach number one on five Christian charts simultaneously (albums, airplay, songs, streaming songs, and digital song sales). Early the following year, she collected Grammys for both “You Say” and Look Up Child (Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Album).

Lauren Daigle Named Artist of the Year At 50th Annual Dove Awards 2019

Lauren Daigle Named ‘Artist of the Year’ at 50th Annual Dove Awards

Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 with 115,000 album-equivalent units, of which 103,000 were pure album sales. It is the highest-charting album by Daigle and the highest-charting Christian album overall since Hard Love by Needtobreathe reached No. 2 on the chart in 2016. The album became the highest-charting Christian album by a woman on the Billboard 200 since LeAnn Rimes’ You Light Up My Life peaked at No. 1 in 1997. The album won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

List Of Songs By Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle was the big winner at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards 2019, where she won artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

Lifelong, Famous Atheist Bill Hayden Receives Jesus At 85