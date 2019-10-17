Lauren Daigle Named Artist of the Year At 50th Annual Dove Awards 2019

Lauren Daigle was the big winner Tuesday at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, where she won artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

The 28-year-old singer had the most nominations going into the awards show, held in Nashville, Tenn., and marks her second artist of the year win in just three years.

She led the field with six Dove nominations, winning three for Pop/Contemporary Album, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her multi-platinum and Grammy-winning crossover single “You Say.”

Her 2018 album, “Look Up Child,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and has broken chart records for weeks atop the Top Christian Albums chart. She won song of the year for her multi-platinum and Grammy-winning crossover single “You Say,” which has introduced her to much wider audiences in the last year.

Daigle’s music has appealed to a growing audience in just the last year.

“Just to see the support of so many people, it’s really, really moving. It’s overwhelming,” Daigle said after winning song of the year.

