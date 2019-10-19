Lauren Ashley Daigle is an American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter.
Possessing a smoky and striking alto singing voice, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle was the big winner at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards 2019, where she won artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.
See List Of Songs By Lauren Daigle
Look Up Child (2018)
- “Everything”
- “Inevitable”
- “Look Up Child”
- “Losing My Religion”
- “Love Like This”
- “Rebel Heart”
- “Remember”
- “Rescue”
- “Still Rolling Stones”
- “This Girl”
- “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”
- “You Say”
- “Your Wings”
Behold: A Christmas Collection (2016)
- “Jingle Bells”
- “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
- “What Child Is This”
- “White Christmas”
- “O Come All Ye Faithful”
- “Light of the World” (Behold Version)
- “Christmas Time Is Here”
- “O Holy Night”
- “Little Drummer Boy”
- “Silent Night”
How Can It Be (2015)
- “First”
- “How Can It Be”
- “Trust in You”
- “My Revival”
- “Loyal”
- “Power To Redeem” (featuring All Sons & Daughters)
- “Here’s My Heart”
- “O’Lord”
- “I Am Yours”
- “Come Alive (Dry Bones)”
- “Salt & Light”
- “Once and for All”
