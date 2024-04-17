About Pastor Carolyn Savelle – Jerry Savelle’s Wife

Who Is Jerry Savelle’s Wife?

Pastor Carolyn Savelle was the wife of renowned American author and televangelist, Jerry Savelle.

Alongside her husband, Pastor Carolyn Savelle founded the Heritage Christian Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a ministry renowned for its focus on faith and prosperity. She is the author of “A Revelation of the Blood” and “Conquering The Spirit of Offense.”

Born on September 22, 1948, Carolyn Savelle has an incredible testimony of growing up her entire life under the power and anointing of Jesus. She was reared in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she heard preachers such as Oral Roberts and William Branham. Throughout her life she has witnessed God’s miraculous power.

Recommended: The Life and Ministry of Dr. Jerry Savelle

At the age of eight she heard the voice of God calling her into the ministry. God spoke to her and said, “One day you will marry a man who will preach the gospel and you will be missionaries in Africa,” according to JSMI website.

Throughout her life, Carolyn has been a bold and powerful minister of the Word of God. Her teachings have blessed thousands and made a profound impact on the lives of people throughout the world.

Carolyn Creech and Jerry Savelle got married in 1965 and they are both blessed with two children, Terri Savelle Foy, Jerriann Newton.

Jerry Savelle died on April 15, 2024, at the age of 77.