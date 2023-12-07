Top 40 Bethel Music Songs

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.
This list contains top songs by Bethel Music that we consider the Best of Bethel Music.
- Goodness Of God
- Reckless Love
- King Of My Heart
- Lion And The Lamb
- Living Hope
- Hymn Of Heaven
- Reign Above It All
- Be Enthroned
- The Blood
- You Are Good
- Love Came Down
- Reason To Praise
- Too Good To Not Believe
- Raise A Hallelujah
- God I Look To You
- Pieces
- Our Father
- Ain’t No Grave
- God Of Revival
- Christ Be Magnified
- One Thing Remains
- I Love Your Presence
- The Blessing
- Extravagant
- Sing His Praise Again (Oh My Soul)
- Drenched In Love
- No Longer Slaves
- Come Out Of That Grave (Resurrection Power)
- We Will Not Be Shaken
- Beauty
- Heaven Come
- Deep Cries Out
- This Is Amazing Grace
- Closer
- Champion (Simplified)
- Heaven’s Song
- In Over My Head
- We Praise You (Studio)
- You Know Me
- Our King Jesus (Holy)
- There’s No Other Name
