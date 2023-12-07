Top 40 Bethel Music Songs

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.

This list contains top songs by Bethel Music that we consider the Best of Bethel Music.

Goodness Of God

Reckless Love

King Of My Heart

Lion And The Lamb

Living Hope

Hymn Of Heaven

Reign Above It All

Be Enthroned

The Blood

You Are Good

Love Came Down

Reason To Praise

Too Good To Not Believe

Raise A Hallelujah

God I Look To You

Pieces

Our Father

Ain’t No Grave

God Of Revival

Christ Be Magnified

One Thing Remains

I Love Your Presence

The Blessing

Extravagant

Sing His Praise Again (Oh My Soul)

Drenched In Love

No Longer Slaves

Come Out Of That Grave (Resurrection Power)

We Will Not Be Shaken

Beauty

Heaven Come

Deep Cries Out

This Is Amazing Grace

Closer

Champion (Simplified)

Heaven’s Song

In Over My Head

We Praise You (Studio)

You Know Me

Our King Jesus (Holy)

There’s No Other Name

