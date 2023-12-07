List of Songs By Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.
Bethel Music songs below:
Albums that have been produced by Bethel Music include:
- Undone (Brian & Jenn Johnson with Leah Märi) (2001)
- We Believe (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2006)
- All I Have Needed (Leah Märi) (2010)
- Here Is Love (2010)
- Love Came Down – Live Acoustic Worship in the Studio (Brian Johnson) (2010)
- Be Lifted High (2011)
- The Loft Sessions (2012)
- For the Sake of the World (2012)
- Without Words (2013)
- Tides (2013)
- Discover Bethel Music (2013)
- Tides Live (2014)
- The Undoing (Steffany Gretzinger) (2014)
- On the Shores – Rerelease (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2014)
- You Make Me Brave (2014)
- We Will Not Be Shaken (2015)
- Without Words: Synesthesia (2015)
- Brave New World (Amanda Cook) (2015)
- Come Alive (Bethel Music Kids) (2015)
- Have It All (2016)
- Invisible (Leeland) (2016)
- Beautiful Surrender (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2016)
- After All These Years (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)
- Starlight (2017)
- The War Is Over (Josh Baldwin) (2017)
- After All These Years (Instrumental) (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)
- Where His Light Was (Kristene DiMarco) (2017)
- More (Jeremy Riddle) (2017)
- Reckless Love (Cory Asbury) (2018)
- Blackout (Steffany Gretzinger) (2018)
- Bright Ones (Bright Ones) (2018)
- Moments: Mighty Sound (2018)
- Wild (Sean Feucht) (2018)
- Victory (2019)
- Bethel Music en Español (2019)
- House on a Hill (Amanda Lindsey Cook) (2019)
- The Way Home (The McClures) (2019)
- Without Words: Genesis (2019)
- Peace (2020)
- Live at Church (Josh Baldwin) (2020)
- Revival’s in the Air (2020)
- To Love a Fool (Cory Asbury) (2020)
- House of Miracles (Brandon Lake) (2020)
- Evidence (Josh Baldwin) (2020)
- Christmas Morning (The McClures) (2020)
- Almond Eyes (Brandon Lake) (2021)
- Circles (Dante Bowe) (2021)
- Homecoming (2021)
- Homecoming (Español) (2021)
- Peace, Vol. II (2021)
- “The Land I’m Livin’ In” (Jonathan David and Melissa Helser) (2022)
- Kingdom Come[a] (Rebecca St. James) (2022)
- The Field (Kristene DiMarco) (2022)
- Simple (2022)
- Where the Glory Is (Josh Baldwin) (2022)
Singles Released By Bethel Music
- “Come to Me” (Jenn Johnson) (2011)
- “Chasing You” (Jenn Johnson) (2013)
- “You Make Me Brave” (Amanda Cook) (2014)
- “It is Well” (Kristene DiMarco) (2015)
- “No Longer Slaves” (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2015)
- “Have It All” (Brian Johnson) (2016)
- “Take Courage” (Kristene DiMarco) (2017)
- “Living Hope” (Bethany Worhle) (2018)
- “Stand in Your Love” (Josh Baldwin) (2018)
- “Raise a Hallelujah” (Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser) (2019)
- “Alabaster Heart” (Kalley) (2019)
- “Goodness of God” (Jenn Johnson) (2019)
- “God of Revival” (Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson) (2020)
- “We Praise You” (Brandon Lake) (2020)
- “Egypt” (Cory Asbury) (2020)
- “Touch of Heaven” / “Alabaster Heart” (David Funk) (2021)
- “Too Good To Not Believe” (Brandon Lake) (2021)
- “Homecoming” (Cory Asbury and Gable Price) (2021)