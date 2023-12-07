List of Songs By Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.

Bethel Music songs below:

Albums that have been produced by Bethel Music include:

Undone (Brian & Jenn Johnson with Leah Märi) (2001)

We Believe (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2006)

All I Have Needed (Leah Märi) (2010)

Here Is Love (2010)

Love Came Down – Live Acoustic Worship in the Studio (Brian Johnson) (2010)

Be Lifted High (2011)

The Loft Sessions (2012)

For the Sake of the World (2012)

Without Words (2013)

Tides (2013)

Discover Bethel Music (2013)

Tides Live (2014)

The Undoing (Steffany Gretzinger) (2014)

On the Shores – Rerelease (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2014)

You Make Me Brave (2014)

We Will Not Be Shaken (2015)

Without Words: Synesthesia (2015)

Brave New World (Amanda Cook) (2015)

Come Alive (Bethel Music Kids) (2015)

Have It All (2016)

Invisible (Leeland) (2016)

Beautiful Surrender (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2016)

After All These Years (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)

Starlight (2017)

The War Is Over (Josh Baldwin) (2017)

After All These Years (Instrumental) (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)

Where His Light Was (Kristene DiMarco) (2017)

More (Jeremy Riddle) (2017)

Reckless Love (Cory Asbury) (2018)

Blackout (Steffany Gretzinger) (2018)

Bright Ones (Bright Ones) (2018)

Moments: Mighty Sound (2018)

Wild (Sean Feucht) (2018)

Victory (2019)

Bethel Music en Español (2019)

House on a Hill (Amanda Lindsey Cook) (2019)

The Way Home (The McClures) (2019)

Without Words: Genesis (2019)

Peace (2020)

Live at Church (Josh Baldwin) (2020)

Revival’s in the Air (2020)

To Love a Fool (Cory Asbury) (2020)

House of Miracles (Brandon Lake) (2020)

Evidence (Josh Baldwin) (2020)

Christmas Morning (The McClures) (2020)

Almond Eyes (Brandon Lake) (2021)

Circles (Dante Bowe) (2021)

Homecoming (2021)

Homecoming (Español) (2021)

Peace, Vol. II (2021)

“The Land I’m Livin’ In” (Jonathan David and Melissa Helser) (2022)

Kingdom Come[a] (Rebecca St. James) (2022)

The Field (Kristene DiMarco) (2022)

Simple (2022)

Where the Glory Is (Josh Baldwin) (2022)

Singles Released By Bethel Music