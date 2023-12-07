List of Songs By Bethel Music

By
BP-Pub-1
-
0

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.

Bethel Music songs below:

Albums that have been produced by Bethel Music include:

  • Undone (Brian & Jenn Johnson with Leah Märi) (2001)
  • We Believe (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2006)
  • All I Have Needed (Leah Märi) (2010)
  • Here Is Love (2010)
  • Love Came Down – Live Acoustic Worship in the Studio (Brian Johnson) (2010)
  • Be Lifted High (2011)
  • The Loft Sessions (2012)
  • For the Sake of the World (2012)
  • Without Words (2013)
  • Tides (2013)
  • Discover Bethel Music (2013)
  • Tides Live (2014)
  • The Undoing (Steffany Gretzinger) (2014)
  • On the Shores – Rerelease (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2014)
  • You Make Me Brave (2014)
  • We Will Not Be Shaken (2015)
  • Without Words: Synesthesia (2015)
  • Brave New World (Amanda Cook) (2015)
  • Come Alive (Bethel Music Kids) (2015)
  • Have It All (2016)
  • Invisible (Leeland) (2016)
  • Beautiful Surrender (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2016)
  • After All These Years (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)
  • Starlight (2017)
  • The War Is Over (Josh Baldwin) (2017)
  • After All These Years (Instrumental) (Brian & Jenn Johnson) (2017)
  • Where His Light Was (Kristene DiMarco) (2017)
  • More (Jeremy Riddle) (2017)
  • Reckless Love (Cory Asbury) (2018)
  • Blackout (Steffany Gretzinger) (2018)
  • Bright Ones (Bright Ones) (2018)
  • Moments: Mighty Sound (2018)
  • Wild (Sean Feucht) (2018)
  • Victory (2019)
  • Bethel Music en Español (2019)
  • House on a Hill (Amanda Lindsey Cook) (2019)
  • The Way Home (The McClures) (2019)
  • Without Words: Genesis (2019)
  • Peace (2020)
  • Live at Church (Josh Baldwin) (2020)
  • Revival’s in the Air (2020)
  • To Love a Fool (Cory Asbury) (2020)
  • House of Miracles (Brandon Lake) (2020)
  • Evidence (Josh Baldwin) (2020)
  • Christmas Morning (The McClures) (2020)
  • Almond Eyes (Brandon Lake) (2021)
  • Circles (Dante Bowe) (2021)
  • Homecoming (2021)
  • Homecoming (Español) (2021)
  • Peace, Vol. II (2021)
  • “The Land I’m Livin’ In” (Jonathan David and Melissa Helser) (2022)
  • Kingdom Come[a] (Rebecca St. James) (2022)
  • The Field (Kristene DiMarco) (2022)
  • Simple (2022)
  • Where the Glory Is (Josh Baldwin) (2022)

Singles Released By Bethel Music

  • “Come to Me” (Jenn Johnson) (2011)
  • “Chasing You” (Jenn Johnson) (2013)
  • “You Make Me Brave” (Amanda Cook) (2014)
  • “It is Well” (Kristene DiMarco) (2015)
  • “No Longer Slaves” (Jonathan David & Melissa Helser) (2015)
  • “Have It All” (Brian Johnson) (2016)
  • “Take Courage” (Kristene DiMarco) (2017)
  • “Living Hope” (Bethany Worhle) (2018)
  • “Stand in Your Love” (Josh Baldwin) (2018)
  • “Raise a Hallelujah” (Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser) (2019)
  • “Alabaster Heart” (Kalley) (2019)
  • “Goodness of God” (Jenn Johnson) (2019)
  • “God of Revival” (Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson) (2020)
  • “We Praise You” (Brandon Lake) (2020)
  • “Egypt” (Cory Asbury) (2020)
  • “Touch of Heaven” / “Alabaster Heart” (David Funk) (2021)
  • “Too Good To Not Believe” (Brandon Lake) (2021)
  • “Homecoming” (Cory Asbury and Gable Price) (2021)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply