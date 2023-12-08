Former SBC President Steve Gaines Seeks Your Prayers As Kidney Cancer Spreads To His Lungs

Former President of Southern Baptist Convention, Steve Gaines has revealed that his kidney cancer has spread to his lungs, and his congregation continues to ask for prayers for his recovery.

Gaines, who is the pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, in a video posted to YouTube Wednesday, shared an update on his health two weeks after announcing his diagnosis with kidney cancer to his congregation.

“After they discovered the cancer in my kidney, they spent the last two weeks running additional tests,” he said. During those tests, they discovered the cancer had also spread to my lungs.”

“I have a great team of doctors who are working hard to come up with the best treatment plan possible,” he added. “More than anything, we continue to trust in the Lord Jesus Christ for complete healing.”

The 65-year-old served as president of the largest Protestant denomination in the United States from 2016 to 2018 while continuing to lead Bellevue Baptist Church.

Gaines’ wife, Donna, who appeared alongside her husband in the video, said her husband will receive a port placement this week that will allow him to “begin chemotherapy as soon as possible.”

“[H]is doctors are encouraged due to a recent release of a very effective new regimen of three medications that have been very effective against his type of cancer,” she said.

“Please continue to pray as we seek the Lord that we might be able to glorify Him in this journey,” she said.