About Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a music label and ministry of Bethel Church that facilitates and administrates the creation and exportation of worship songs, events, teachings, resources and technology.

The worship movement which started in Redding, California in 2001 has grown from being a local church music ministry to a global outreach made up of a collective of songwriters, artists, and musicians. They focus on producing worship songs and albums that are largely written and recorded by members of their Artist Collective.

From 2009 to 2013, Bethel Music rapidly grew from being a relatively small local church music ministry to becoming a fully-fledged record label and publishing company, featuring songwriters and worship leaders based out of Bethel Church in Redding, California.

Recommended: List of Songs By Bethel Music

In January 2015, Bethel Music launched their Artist Collective, expanding their group of locally based artists to include North Carolinians Josh Baldwin and Jonathan and Melissa Helser. Later that year, in May, they included Cory Asbury, formerly of the International House of Prayer. In September 2015, it was announced that Leeland would also be joining the Collective. On November 2, 2016, Bethel Music issued a press release announcing that they and longtime member William Matthews had agreed that William would no longer be a part of the Bethel Music Collective. Just days later, it was announced that Sean Feucht would officially join the artist collective of Bethel Church.

Bethel Music is a worship movement that exists to lead people’s hearts into profound experiences with God’s presence that fuels personal, regional, and global revival. What began as a local church music ministry has grown into a global outreach made up of a collective of songwriters, artists, and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded this movement in 2001; their mission was to raise up worshippers who take hold of their true identity and pursue intimacy with God above all else. Bethel Music has released many corporate worship albums, each carrying a unique theme and expression of worship to inspire and equip the global Church.

Best Bethel Music Songs Ever

Names Of Bethel Music Artists

Members of Bethel Music are: