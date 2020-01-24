Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe In South Africa (Photos)

Tim Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters officially tied the knot earlier this week with the hashtag #tyingthetebow.

Tebow shared several photos from the wedding, saying he was “ready & excited for what God had prepared my heart for.”

In his Instagram story, Tebow shared some behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the special day, including messages from his groomsmen.

He also shared a video of the family gathering to pray before the ceremony: “I pray that You would be glorified and that we would be uplifted because of it in Jesus’ name, amen.”

The couple exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, People Magazine reports.

The traditional ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, during which the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 winner read their own vows in front of more than 250 guests.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow said. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Nel-Peters admits the couple is very traditional and wanted to remember their day.

“We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives,” she said.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Nel-Peters, now referred to “Demi-Leigh Tebow” in her profile bio, shared a sneak peek of their professional wedding video.

She also included in the caption the couple’s wedding hashtag: #tyingthetebow.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters on Jan. 9, 2019 outside his family’s farm in Jacksonville, Fla.

The couple has spent the past few days in South Africa with friends and family. Nel-Peters, 24, was born and raised in South Africa. She won the Miss South Africa 2017 crown prior to winning Miss Universe.

Tebow, 32, and Nel-Peters, 24, announced their engagement last January, about one year after they met. They said “I do” before 260 or so loved ones in South Africa, where Nel-Peters grew up.

Tebow was looking forward to three things in particular. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night,” he said.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi,” Tebow told People. “I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. She was 100% worth the wait.”

