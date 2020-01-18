Liverpool Star Firmino Commits His Life To Christ, Gets Baptized As His Wife Weeps For Joy

“I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well. My biggest title is your love, Jesus!” Firmino wrote

Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Commits His Life To Jesus Christ, Gets Baptized

Millions of fans are celebrating popular Brazilian soccer star Roberto Firmino’s latest move off the field: He has committed his life to Christ. Gets baptized as his wife weeps for joy.

The Liverpool FC player was baptised by his teammate Alisson Becker. Millions react to the video posted on Instagram: “I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well”.

Firmino professed his faith and was baptized in a swimming pool by his Liverpool Football Club teammate Alisson Becker and Brazilian Christian musician Isaias Saad.

“I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well. My biggest title is your love, Jesus!” Firmino wrote in Portuguese.

Wearing black t-shirts with the equation indicating Christ = Love, the beautiful baptism takes place as someone sings Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ in Portuguese (the song sounds just as beautiful in another language!).

After a time of worship, Firmino was joined by his wife Lari, a pastor, and teammate Alisson Becker to be baptised in water. The four of them were wearing a shirt with the message, “Cross = Love”. Just before immersion, Firmino said: “Jesus is love, I can’t explain it… It is enough to trust, to believe in Him, and experience the Holy Spirit”. Allison, a Christian who is very vocal about his faith, hugged his teammate and was in tears as he prayed.

The 28-year-old Firmino can be seen walking into the pool where his teammate and friends await. He can’t wipe the smile off his face as he gives a short testimony before taking the plunge.

Once he is baptized, he emerges from the pool and is embraced heartily by his wife Larissa, who is overcome with joy to the point of tears. Others in the pool can be seen wiping tears from their eyes.

A PUBLIC CONFESSION OF FAITH

Firmino later posted the video on Instagram, expressing: “I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well. My biggest title is Your love, Jesus! ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come’ A new time”.

It’s always a joyous occasion when someone proclaims Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Over 3 million people have watched the video. Think of how many soccer fans, many of them in Europe where the Gospel isn’t exactly widely embraced, have now been exposed to the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

In his post, roughly translated from Portuguese, he thanks God first and foremost for everything in his life. He also pledges to give his “failures and victories” over to Christ. Posted alongside the video, Roberto thanked God for all he has achieved.

OTHER CHRISTIANS AT LIVERPOL FC

Liverpool FC has several committed Christians among its players.

Alisson Becker, named best goalkeeper of 2019, has frequently spoken about his faith. “I’m a Christian, so I’m not a superstitious person”, he has said in the past. “I don’t feel lucky, I feel blessed and grateful for what God did in my life and in my family life”.

Jürgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool is also an outspoken Christian. “Jesus is the most important person in history”, he said in an interview. “To be a believer, but not to wanting to talk about it – I do not know how it would work!”

Liverpool FC is Europe’s top football team, after winning the 2019 UEFA Champions League in May. The team also leads the 2019-2020 English Premier League.

