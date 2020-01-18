My Biggest Title Is The Love Of Christ – Liverpool Star Firmino

“I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well. My biggest title is Your love, Jesus! ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come’ A new time”.

Firmino-Klopp

Brazillian and Liverpool FC forward, Roberto Firmino is unashamed about his faith in Jesus Christ.

Firmino professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized in a swimming pool by his Liverpool Football Club teammate Alisson Becker and Brazilian Christian musician Isaias Saad.

Christian Soccer Player Refuses To Wear Gay Pride Jersey, Withdraws From National Team

Just before the immersion, Firmino said: “Jesus is love, I can’t explain it… It is enough to trust, to believe in Him, and experience the Holy Spirit”. Allison, a Christian who is very vocal about his faith, hugged his teammate and was in tears as he prayed.

The baptism was done just during a time of worship, as someone sings Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ in Portuguese (the song sounds just as beautiful in another language!). Firmino was joined by his wife Lari, a pastor, and teammate Alisson Becker to be baptised in water. The four of them were wearing a shirt with the message, “Cross = Love”.

Famous Actor Brad Pitt Turns From Atheism To Cling To Jesus

The 28-year-old Firmino can be seen walking into the pool where his teammate and friends await. He can’t wipe the smile off his face as he gives a short testimony before taking the plunge.

Liverpool Star Roberto Firmino Commits His Life To Jesus Christ, Gets Baptized

Once he is baptized, he emerges from the pool and is embraced heartily by his wife Larissa, who is overcome with joy to the point of tears. Others in the pool can be seen wiping tears from their eyes.

Hulk Hogan Talks About How Jesus Transformed His Life

Firmino later posted the video on Instagram, expressing: “I give you my failures and I will give you my victories as well. My biggest title is Your love, Jesus! ‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come’ A new time”.

OTHER CHRISTIANS AT LIVERPOL FC

Liverpool FC has several committed Christians among its players.

Alisson Becker, named best goalkeeper of 2019, has frequently spoken about his faith. “I’m a Christian, so I’m not a superstitious person”, he has said in the past. “I don’t feel lucky, I feel blessed and grateful for what God did in my life and in my family life”.

Football Legend Diego Maradona Baptized In River Jordan

Jürgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool is also an outspoken Christian. “Jesus is the most important person in history”, he said in an interview. “To be a believer, but not to wanting to talk about it – I do not know how it would work!”

Jesus Is The Most Important Person In History: Liverpool Coach Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool FC is Europe’s top football team, after winning the 2019 UEFA Champions League in May. The team also leads the 2019-2020 English Premier League.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona Star, Phillipe Coutinho Gets Baptized

See Top Celebrities who Overcame Persecution For Their Faith In Jesus Christ

‘My Belief in Jesus Christ Makes a Real Difference’: U.S. Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo