‘Faith Fuels My Success’: KC Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Said After Winning AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, 35-24.

Kansas City fell behind Sunday as the Titans took a 10 to nothing lead. But the Chiefs came back with quarterback Patrick Mahomes scoring a touchdown on a dazzling 27-yard run.

This will be Kansas City’s first Super Bowl appearance in fifty years. At the trophy presentation, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, “I want to thank the Lord for blessing us, the Glory belongs to Him.”

Mahomes also showed amazing poise last week to lead the Chiefs in an incredible comeback January 12 to defeat the Houston Texans, 51-31 and advance to the AFC Championship.

Mahomes has been described as a man of humble faith in God, and his faith comes out from time to time in his tweets.

Earlier in the season, Mahomes suffered a terrible injury that was devastating enough to knock him out of playing for a month.

But he made an impressive comeback. Here’s what he tweeted after that injury: “Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far!” #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom

Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 18, 2019

Mahomes’ Christian faith has always been encouraged and supported by Hunt. He is committed to having faith as part of the team and emphasizes the importance to his staff, The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt said. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.”

The Kansas City Chiefs stadium offers a chapel service for people at the games and chaplaincy is part of the association.

CBN News