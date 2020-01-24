‘I Never Would Have Made It Without Jesus!’ – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber took a big step to use his music gifting at his church this week. For the past eight years, he has attended Churchome – a church that meets on Wednesday nights in Beverly Hills and is pastored by Judah Smith. While Bieber has contributed to the worship service before, this was his first time to fully lead worship for the church, and as he hit the stage he went full Kanye.

Justin sang a few tracks, including “Reckless Love,” “Good Good Father”, “Sinking Deep”, and “Never Would Have Made It.” Some of the lyrics — “Oh, the overwhelming, never-ending, reckless love of God. Oh, it chases me down, fights ’til I’m found … I couldn’t earn it, and I don’t deserve it. Still, You give Yourself away. Oh, the overwhelming, never-ending, reckless love of God.”

Justin Bieber: ‘Devil Has No Power When You Know the LIVING God!’

After tearfully thanking his friend and pastor, Judah Smith, for leading the church. He took a pause in worship and shared to the congregation “there is power in your weakness and being vulnerable.” He seemed to be trying to express his heart but was overwhelmed with worshipping God and being in front of his church. He went back into worship. He encouraged the crowd to “Take it” and to just “Vibe. Be in your own zone (with God) and vibe.” Then he sang, “Without You I would have never made it!” to Jesus.

After worship was over, Judah got up at the end and Justin shared that he hadn’t wanted to lead because he didn’t want people to think it was a show. Judah shared how he and the church were willing to take the risk because of their love for Justin. He shared how Justin’s story, which has been played out before the whole world, is another story of great redemption.

‘There Was a Time When the Devil Had Me’: Kanye West Testifies Before More Than 12,000 Youths

Judah also shared how he was crying while Justin led worship and how he felt they had made it through together. “Justin you are a miracle! You never would have made it without Jesus!”

Continue Reading on CBN News

I Was A Buddhist, Living In Darkness For Over 30 Years, But Jesus Christ Saved Me