The Experience Lagos, 2020 Guest Artistes

Africa’s Number 1 trending gospel music event, The Experience Lagos, is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining with this year’s edition tagged The Global Edition.

The groundbreaking and trailblazing worship concert which holds Friday, December 11th, 2020, is organized by Pastor Paul Adefarasinfounder and senior pastor of House on the Rock.

List of all the music ministers for The Experience 2020, #TE15 below:

  1. Don Moen
  2. Hillsong United
  3. Sinach
  4. Planet Shakers
  5. Tope Alabi
  6. Ada Ehi Moses
  7. Travis Greene
  8. Nathaniel Bassey
  9. Eben
  10. Donnie McClurkin
  11. Onos Ariyo
  12. Mercy Chinwo
  13. Tasha Cobbs
  14. Sonnie Badu
  15. William Mcdowell
  16. Sidney Mohede
  17. Cape Town Philharmonia Choir
  18. Matt Redman
  19. Chevelle Franklyn
  20. Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC)
  21. Nokwe the Poet

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-concert as December approaches. However, this year marking the 15th edition of the annual event would take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country.

