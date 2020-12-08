The Experience Lagos, 2020 Guest Artistes

Africa’s Number 1 trending gospel music event, The Experience Lagos, is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining with this year’s edition tagged The Global Edition.

The groundbreaking and trailblazing worship concert which holds Friday, December 11th, 2020, is organized by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of House on the Rock.

List of all the music ministers for The Experience 2020, #TE15 below:

The Experience Lagos 2020 Artistes

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-concert as December approaches. However, this year marking the 15th edition of the annual event would take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country.