The Experience 15, 2020 Live Stream

The Experience Lagos 2020 Live Stream

The Experience 2020 Live Stream

The Experience 15 Live Stream

The Number 1 trending gospel music event in Africa is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining – ‘The Experience Lagos‘ is Here Again!

That time of the year when millions of people from different walks of life gather for the sake of worship to God is here again.

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-concert as December approaches. However, this year marking the 15th edition of the annual event might take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country

The Experience 2020 Live Stream/Live Broadcast Soon

Recommended: The Experience Lagos 2020 #TE15 Schedule