The Experience 2020 – Date, Time & Venue

The Experience 15, #TE15

The Experience 2020

The Number 1 trending gospel music event in Africa is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining – ‘The Experience Lagos‘ is Here Again!

That time of the year when millions of people from different walks of life gather for the sake of worship to God is here again.

Despite the global pandemic rocking the world, the organizers of the prestigious event have announced their intention for the mega-concert as December approaches. However, this year marking the 15th edition of the annual event might take a virtual approach due to the current Covid-19 precautions and safety measures in the country, the organizers announced on Instagram.

“It’s more than a concert, more than a time of intimate worship. It’s The Experience 2020!!! Each year of The Experience becomes better than the last as the atmosphere of worship and praises brings about the unquantifiable presence of God. This year, we are taking it to the entire world with The Experience Global Edition” wrote the organizers on Instagram.

“We are ready to lift holy hands, shout with an understanding of victory and sing for joy. Get ready because something big is about to happen. “

See The Experience Lagos 2020 #TE15 Schedule below:

Date: Friday, December 11th, 2019 Time: 7pm till dawn Venue: Virtual

The Experience 15 is scheduled to hold on Friday, 11th December 2020, with a virtual approach certified to take place as worshippers get to have a feel of the gospel event from the comfort of their homes and locations.

The concert features local and international artists such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Don Moen, Travis Greene, Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Todd Dulaney, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi and many others. The Christian gathering is recognized as one of the largest musical events across Africa.

Facts About The Experience Lagos

The Experience is an Interdenominational Gospel concert that features some of the best-known musical talents of our time. The Event is convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of the House on the Rock.

Here are a few fun facts you should know about The Experience.

👉 The Experience holds every year.

👉This year is the 15th edition.

👉It always holds in Lagos.

👉The Experience Lagos 2020 will be virtual.

👉It is an all-night event.

👉 It holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Onikan, Lagos.

👉 The Metropolitan Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior Pastor of House On The Rock is the host and convener of The Experience. #TE #TheExperience.

