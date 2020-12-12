Islamic Extremists Kill 30 Christians, Rape Multiple Women

Jihadi terrorists killed at least 30 Christians, raped 10 young women and girls, and abducted several others from churches in a string of attacks on villages in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the Barnabas Fund, the Allied Democratic Forces, an organization that aligns itself with the Islamic State terrorist group, raided five villages in North Kivu province, northeastern DRC, between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

Muslim Woman Comes Back To Life After 2 Days In Mortuary, Says Jesus Brought Her Back

Jihadis armed with guns, machetes, clubs, swords and axes reportedly surrounded churches in each of the five villages. Local authorities confirmed reports that the terrorists targeted Christians, killing those who refused to convert to Islam.

At least 15 people were abducted from two churches, while 14 other Christians were transported to a hospital and reported as being in critical condition and suffering from severe injuries.

One Christian survivor witnessed the murder of his wife and three children as he hid in a bathroom. In another village, a pastor lost all five members of his family who were slaughtered after they refused to convert to Islam.

A Group Of Lions Save Christians From Execution By Islamic Militants

“They also tried to force my wife and our four children to convert to Islam, but when they refused to convert, they shot my wife in the head while our four children were cut into pieces with a sword,” the pastor said.

Led by Musa Baluku, the ADF has become the DRC’s most active and violent terrorist group over the past two years. The group is known for committing crimes such as murder, rape, and abduction of women and children, as well as slavery and indoctrination.

Attacks against Christians in the DRC have increased since October 2019, when the Congolese Army launched an operation against the ADF’s leaders and bases in the jungle around the city of Beni.

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranian Muslims Are Turning To Jesus Through Watching Christian Satellite TV

In response, the jihadist group intensified its campaign of massacres in rural areas, predominantly targeting Christians, who make up 95% of the population.

Click Here To Read More.

Top 15 Famous Muslims Who Converted to Christianity

Jesus Appears As Bus Driver To Muslim Pilgrim In Mecca