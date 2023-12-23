Primate Ayodele 2024 Prophecies On Akpabio, Nnamdi Kanu, Wike, Others

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has reeled out a 91-page prophecies for the year 2024.

The 2024 prophecies by Primate Ayodele touched on Nigeria’s economy and politics, the APC, PDP, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. Primate Ayodele’s prophecies for 2024 also touched on other areas, such as Biafra, Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele

Ayodele further gave predictions on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, Aso Rock, Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as well as upcoming elections in Edo State and Ondo State, Pmnews.ng reports.

Part of Primate Elijah Ayodele 2024 prophecies are:

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS

The spirit of God says the APC is scheming to turn Nigeria to a One-Party State. If the PDP fails to wake up from its slumber, I foresee that some of their prominent members will be moving to the APC in droves. I foresee mass de-camping or cross carpeting of political gladiators.

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY

The spirit of God says the States that the PDP won in the last governorship polls must be carefully and jealously guarded so as not to be taken away from them or be frustrated by court cases or the activities of enemies.

THE ECONOMY IN NIGERIA

The spirit of God says the Nigeria economy needs a lot of prayers for it to be revived. The economic policies and activities need to be well moderated and coordinated in order to achieve desired results.

I foresee that under the current realities, the cefa will be stronger than the Naira. Also, the Dollar to Naira will rise to N1400 and this will shake the economy so badly; there are forces that are hell bent at frustrating the Tinubu-led Federal government but they will not be successful.

BIAFRA

The spirit of God says the Biafran movement will have so many issues to face. It will be divided into two. Samuel Ekpa will face embarrassment and he also risks arrest. I foresee that they will do everything for Nnamdi Kanu to drop his Biafra agitation. Those who are negotiating for his release will tell him to drop his agitation which will not be realistic and also they will penetrate the inner caucus of the IPOB movement to impress on members the need for Nnamdi Kanu to accept government conditions and be released. Also the sit-at-home erder, the government will take every step to stop it. I foresee that the big men and seasoned politicians from Igbo land will never support the creation of Biafra.

SAMUEL EKPA, NNAMDI KANU AND SUNDAY IGBOHO

The spirit of God says SAMUEL EKPA and NNAMDI KANU will still fight. I foresee division within the ranks of IPOB. The spirit of God says those clamouring for the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not be appreciated in 2024. If they are not very careful, Nnamdi Kanu is risking very long jail term. The spirit of God says Nnamdi Kanu must not be jailed. He deserves no special favor but let there be justice.

I foresee that Nnamdi Kanu does not need favor but let there be justice. Nnamdi Kalu does not need special treatment from the government but the application of the rule of law as applicable to him. The spirit of God says jailing him will cause chaos, especially in the South East.

I foresee that if Sunday Igboho should return to Nigeria, the government will clamp down on him. Nigeria needs prayers as I foresee that Nnamdi Kanu can only be released through dialogue and special consideration and understanding by the government and definitely not by protests and fault findings.

THE SENATE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio will have it rough with some Senators. I foresee that Senators will look at Akpabio eye to eye and will not see Akpabio as a person who is in control of the Senate Chambers’ activities. Godswill Akpabio will not be able to say anything, including the policy of the government and everything the government is doing, will be well accepted either good or bad. I foresee that Akpabio will develop hatred for his critics in the Senate as they will be sidelined. The Senate president must watch his health seriously in the months of August, September and October, he must not over do things.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER (NSA)

The spirit of God revealed to me that there will be serious moves underground to effect the removal of the National Security Adviser. I foresee that the current NSA will do more in rendering quality services to the country and the President on security related issues in sharp contrast to what the case used to be. The spirit of God says the moves to remove him will not see the light of the day. There will be serious moves to condemn most of his ways and actions in office. The spirit of God says the NSA should create the Spiritual Intelligence Department to coordinate Spiritual pronouncement and divine directives from God on security in the country.

GOVERNORS FORUM

The spirit of God says we need to pray fervently so that the Governors’ Forum will not be bereaved. Let us pray so that the governors will not be getting confused or that the governors will not be trading words with themselves. Let us rebuke through prayers what can cause misunderstanding in the Forum as revealed by the spirit of God. Let us pray that no governor will be involved in an accident, be indicted before leaving office or lose any of their aides in terrible circumstances.

THE ASO ROCK VILLA

The spirit of God says let us pray against problems in the Aso Presidential Villa. Let us pray against fire outbreaks, attacks or losing anybody in the Villa. Let us rebuke acts of disorderliness. I foresee there will be a proposal for the construction of a new Presidential Villa. There will be leakages of classified documents in the Aso villa as revealed by the Spirit of God. The spirit of God revealed to me that the ASO VILLA needs spiritual cleansing because of strange happenings hovering over and around the place.

PARTY POLITICS

I foresee some political parties will form a coalition to fight Charles Soludo of Anambra state. The spirit of God says the APC will thwart and truncate any coalition planned to unseat the Party at the Centre in 2027.

I foresee that except the PDP rebrands its structure and does all that is needful, the PDP will have issues in future political contests. The PDP needs to re-strategize as shown to me by the spirit of God. APC will have some cracks that will need urgent attention. I foresee that their own time of tribulation awaits them. Leadership crisis in APC is imminent. These are the words of the Lord. I foresee a total crisis in APC, because Tinubu will come with some decisions that will sideline some people. I foresee too much display of dictatorial power in APC. Some key Party members will leave PDP and APC but they will receive shocks at the end of the day. I foresee the government will close down some schools and some hospitals will be shut down also.

EDO STATE ELECTION

I foresee that the election in 2024 will shock the ruling party in the State. The ruling party must put their house in order. If they depend on this way of fighting for success, the ruling party will lose the election to the opposition. I foresee that the APC desperately wants to win the Edo election by putting all their acts together.

I foresee there will be a lot of attacks and killings before, during and after the governorship polls. I foresee that the mistake of governor Godwin Obaseki will make the PDP lose the coming election. The spirit of God says as a way out, governor Obaseki must re-strategize quickly before it is too late.

ONDO STATE ELECTION

I foresee that if the ruling party in Ondo State failed to put their house in order, or pick the right person as the governorship candidate, the APC will lose the election. This is because all the structures they want to use in Ondo State some of the ruling party members will not abide by them. The ruling party can only win by rigging if the opposition is not ready to take over. I foresee that in the Ondo election, the ruling party will win if they field the right candidate.

I foresee there will be several faults in the INEC approach to the polls which nobody will be able to query. Let us pray against bomb attacks on any of the INEC buildings. The spirit of God says irrespective of the kind of politics that Tinubu wants to play in the Ondo and Rivers States’ political crises, the end result will be that it will turn around to cause political conflict in his party. I foresee that there will be several cases of vote buying in Edo State and Ondo State during the coming Governorship polls. I mean serious vote buying.

RIVERS STATE

The spirit of God says Nyesom Wike will decamp to APC. APC in Rivers State will be frustrating the Governor-Fubara led government. I foresee that even at the federal there will be excesses on the part of top party officials. The spirit of God revealed to me that President Tinubu and Nyesom Wike will have political disagreements leading to a fight. The spirit of God says the APC will later regret bringing Wike into the party. Wike has a mission that can never be accomplished.

I foresee that the Governor of Rivers State will be persuaded to bring the former Speaker back. The spirit of God revealed to me that if this should happen, governor Fubara will be on his way out as Governor of Rivers State. His impeachment will be imminent. I foresee that the quarrel between Fubara and Wike cannot be resolved by anybody except God. The spirit of God revealed to me that the Fubara and Wike crises in Rivers State will result in something else that will shake Rivers State violently. I foresee that the peace initiatives in Rivers State will not stand the test of time. They are going to disagree later with some of the resolutions arrived at and as arranged at the Aso Rock Villa under President Tinubu.

I foresee that the Rivers State House of Assembly will still be divided even as the State itself will be polarized along ethnic lines. The spirit of God says there is still tension ahead, no matter the present intervention of the President. I foresee that there will only be peace if the needful things are done.

Source: PM News