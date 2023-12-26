Pakistani Christians Celebrate Christmas Despite Attacks On Churches And Christian Homes

Four months after the attacks by Muslim mobs on several churches and Christians’ homes in Pakistan, the Christian minority fervently and enthusiastically celebrated Christmas. Across the country, churches and streets were adorned with festive lights and trees, reflecting their resilient spirit.

Dressed in festive attire, worshipers gathered with their families in churches for prayer services; the markets bustled with Christmas merchandise; and children, donning Santa Claus outfits, added to the holiday cheer, the local newspaper Dawn reported.

At a human rights ministry event in the federal capital Islamabad on Saturday, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar underscored that all citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their faith, were entitled to equal rights, Arab News reported.

The event brought together leaders from various faiths to celebrate Christmas. Kakar extended festive greetings to the Christian community on behalf of the Pakistani government and people, according to The Christian Post.