2024 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria, Ghana, USA, Others

Happy New Year and welcome to 2024.

2024 is a super-blessed year already, and everything about the year has been settled already in the spirit, so launch out into glory and allow the Goodness of God to surround you like a shield (Psalms 5:12) this new year 2024.

Every year, churches all over the world have a theme that they run with for the year, and Believers Portal has put together this 2024 Year Theme, mostly called “Year Of,” for all churches in Nigeria in alphabetical order.

Recommended: All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

If the name of your church is missing on the list, kindly add your Church 2024 theme (year of) in the comment box below and we will update it.

Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) – 2024, Redeemed To Flourish In Hard Times

Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) – 2024 Divine Repositioning

Believers Love World (Christ Embassy)

COZA (Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo)

Daystar Christian Centre

Deeper Life Bible Church

Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Eternity Network International (ENI); Apostle Joshua Selman

Foursquare Gospel Church

International Central Gospel Church, Accra, Ghana (Pastor Mensah Otabil)

Methodist Church Nigeria

Omega Fire Ministries (OFM)

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria

The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TAC)

The Fountain Of Life Church

Salvation Ministries

Streams of Joy International

SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES

Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries

Add Your Church 2024 Theme (Year Of), In The Comment Box Below and We Will Update It In The Post.