Sudanese Family Facing Death Penalty For Converting To Christianity Finds Refuge In US

Nada and Hamouda – Sudanese Christian Couple with their children

A Sudanese family that faced severe persecution and death threats for their new found faith in Christ has been given refuge in the United States, and will celebrate their Christmas in safety.

The couple, Nada and Hamouda, along with their children, escaped a dire situation in the Arab Muslim country of Sudan, where they were criminally prosecuted and threatened with death for converting to Christianity.

The couple’s marriage was declared invalid due to their conversion, and they were charged with “criminal adultery”. This charge was a direct consequence of their faith conversion in recent years, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Christian converts in Sudan.

The couple’s ordeal began with Hamouda’s conversion to Christianity in 2018, followed by Nada’s in 2021. Their conversions led to the dissolution of their marriage by a sharia court, as it was deemed unlawful for a Muslim woman to be married to a Christian man. This ruling paved the way for the baseless adultery charges against them, The Christian Post reports.

Alliance Defending Freedom (AFD) International represented Nada and Hamouda in the Sudanese courts. However, the trial revealed the immediate and life-threatening risks to the couple, the group says. Collaborating with the Shai Fund and Ambassador Services International, the group successfully orchestrated the family’s escape to the U.S.

Winning the court case could have led to their death at the hands of Nada’s brother, who had vowed to kill them. Losing the case could have resulted in a death sentence from the state, Kelsey Zorzi, director of advocacy for global religious freedom at ADF International, said.

This dire situation necessitated their urgent relocation to the U.S., Zorzi expressed relief and joy over the family’s safety.

“We are overjoyed that Nada, Hamouda, and their children are now able to practice their faith without fear for their lives,” Zorzi said. “While both international and Sudanese law protect Nada and Hamouda’s right to freely choose and live out their faith, it’s clear that Christian converts in Sudan continue to face severe threats and hostility from the government and community.”

Nada and Hamouda share their story in the video below:

