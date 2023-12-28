“I See More Coups in Africa”: Primate Ayodele 2024 Prophecy

The spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released some disturbing messages concerning the stability of African nations.

Ayodele, revealed that more coups will take place in the African region, stating that this revelation is a warning for all African leaders to do the needful and develop their nations.

In a prophetic message shared on his official X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 28, the man of God said the recent military attack in Sierra Leone is an indication that another coup will happen in the African region.

He wrote:

“The Sierra Leone military barracks attacks in the early hour of Sunday 26th of November is again a signal that another military coup will still happen in the Africa region. This is a warning to all Africa leaders to do the needful in developing the region.

“Count from now to nine months, two countries will have military interventions and military takeover’ they will be trying to normalise things because the politicians may not do what is needful.”

Watch video of Primate Ayodele’s prophecy below:

The Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 military barracks attacks in the early hour of Sunday 26th of November is again a signal that another military coup will still happen in the Africa region. This is a warning to all Africa leaders to do the needful in developing the region pic.twitter.com/OOVe5UQgnh — Primate Elijah Ayodele (@primate_ayodele) November 28, 2023

