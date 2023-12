Watch Prophet Tomi Arayomi’s 2024 Prophecy for Nigeria and the rest of the World, including Nigeria, Israel, Russia, United States, China, Saudi Arabia and several other countries.

Apostle Tomi Arayomi is the visionary founder of RIG Nation Television. A TV station that broadcasts Christian media all over the world and hosts a plethora of anointed speakers.

