Pastor Isaac Oyedepo 2024 Prophecy

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, and son of Bishop David Oyedepo releases prophecies for 2024

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo prophesied that the year 2024 will be the year of the Holy Ghost and Fire, referencing Matthew 3:11. According to the former Winners Chapel pastor, 2024 will be a year for acquiring new fire, restoring lost fires, and the transference of ancient mantles.

Sharing the 2024 prophecies on his Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) account, Pastor Isaac declared that the year 2024 will provide the millennials and Gen Z generations great opportunities, and there will be opening of doors to campuses, cities, and nations for the propagation of the gospel.

All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

