Pastor Isaac Oyedepo 2024 Prophecy

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, and son of Bishop David Oyedepo releases prophecies for 2024
Pastor Isaac Oyedepo prophesied that the year 2024 will be the year of the Holy Ghost and Fire, referencing Matthew 3:11. According to the former Winners Chapel pastor, 2024 will be a year for acquiring new fire, restoring lost fires, and the transference of ancient mantles.
Sharing the 2024 prophecies on his Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) account, Pastor Isaac declared that the year 2024 will provide the millennials and Gen Z generations great opportunities, and there will be opening of doors to campuses, cities, and nations for the propagation of the gospel.
All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World
The post reads:
- The year 2024 shall be the year of the HOLY GHOST and FIRE. Matthew 3:11 KJV
- The year 2024 shall be a year to acquire New Fire and Restore Lost Fires. Joel 2:25-28 KJV
- The year 2024 will provide this generation (Millennials) and the upcoming generation (Gen Z’s) great opportunities for the transference of Ancient Mantles. Joel 2:28-29 NLT
- The year 2024 will see more young women filled with the Holy Ghost and Fire arise in the Body of Christ. Joel 2:28-29 NLT
- The year 2024 shall be for the transference of batons from one generation to the next, as the ancient paths are restores. Jer. 6:16.
- The year 2024 shall be for the restoration of the heart of the fathers to the sons and from the sons to the fathers. Mal. 4:5-6 KJV
- The year 2024 shall be for the opening of doors to campuses, cities, and nations for the propagation of the gospel, for when the Holy Ghost and Fire is released, gates are lifted up – Acts 1:8/ Ps. 24:7-10.
- 2024 is indeed the year of THE HOLY GHOST and FIRE.ere shall be such an invasion of the Holy Ghost and Fire as this generation gets rightly positioned in purity.
- Are you ready?