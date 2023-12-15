Apostle Joshua Selman 2024 Prophecy

Apostle Joshua Selman Prophecy for 2024 (Video below)

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of the Eternity Network International, has released a prophecy concerning the year 2024. While speaking during Koinonia, Apostle Selman said God revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for many, including believers, and that he saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

“I saw something about next year (2024) that will make you need this message because what I saw is going to be a time of turbulence and serious challenge for believers,” he said.

“This message is not to bring fear to you,” he said, “but that believers can be prepared.” “So, when God brings things like this, He is redeeming the future. There is something He has seen, he added.

“I saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs at a time not even knowing what to do. PTA meetings happening and teachers are saying, ‘You cannot drive our children, why don’t you structure the payment?’

“When I saw that (vision) my heart (bleeds) and I said, ‘Lord what’s the meaning of this?’

Watch video of the prophecy below