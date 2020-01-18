War Room Actress Priscilla Shirer Recovering ‘Well’ After Lung Surgery

Evangelist, author and actress Priscilla Shirer is recovering well after undergoing a long surgery. Glory be to God.

Popular faith leader Beth Moore shared an update on Priscilla Shirer’s recovery after she underwent surgery to remove a lobe of her left lung after doctors discovered a small nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities.”

“I’m going to just give you the very basics because I want to leave every kind of detail to the family and respect [them] completely in this,” Moore said on Instagram Tuesday while driving back to Houston from Dallas, Texas, where she joined others in praying for Shirer during her surgery.

“She did very very well during the surgery. The surgeon said that it went absolutely according to plan. That her body is strong and they have every anticipation that she’ll heal up well,” she continued.

Moore revealed that the “War Room” star will spend the next couple of days in the hospital and has more recovery time ahead.

Moore and Christine Caine marched around the Dallas hospital where Shirer was being operated on and prayed for her and the surgical team. Moore and Caine shared on Instagram that they were headed to the hospital at 6 a.m. Monday “armed and dangerous” with anointing oil and the Bible, according to Christian Post.

After the surgery, both Christian speakers had the chance to visit with Shirer.

“We just had the sweetest few minutes with her. She’s just a rockstar to us, so dear and precious to us,” Moore said.

She ended her surgery update by asking everyone to keep Shirer in their prayers.

“Pray for a smooth and comfortable recovery and, I’d add to that, a time of respite for this family we all love so much. Your prayers MATTER. Keep them up,” Moore concluded.

Shirer announced last week Friday that doctors will be removing an entire lobe of her left lung after discovering a small nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities,” and thanked supporters for their prayers ahead of the procedure.

In a Facebook post, the War Room star, wrote that doctors have been watching a nodule discovered in her left lung three years ago.

“Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities.”