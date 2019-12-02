Football Legend Diego Maradona Baptized In River Jordan

Legendary Argentina footballer Diego Maradona has got baptised in the West Asian river Jordan here on the same place where Jesus Christ is believed to have been baptised.

The Argentina attacker is infamous in England for the ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final.

Football’s most iconic No 10 broke the deadlock in Mexico City by punching the ball over Peter Shilton and into the net as the England goalkeeper tried to push it away from goal.

Maradona enforced his status as a Christian by getting baptised in the River Jordan, the same place as Jesus Christ.

The 54-year-old visited the country alongside his fiance, Rocio Oliva, who was also baptised.