Coutinho Gets Baptized In His Bathtub

On-loan winger Phillipe Coutinho followed the example of fellow Brazilian teammate Willian as he recently got baptised, but not in the usual fashion. While many Christians opt to conduct the religious rite in divine settings, the former Liverpool man had his baptism take place in his bathtub.

Coutinho, took to social media to thank Brunet and his wife as he expressed excitement at his admission to the church. “Thank you very much Pastor Brunet and Jeanine Brunet.. It was two more than special days that were marked in our lives. Let’s live a new era,”

Willian visited the popular River Jordan in Israel in June 2019 and he made the most of the occasion by immersing himself in the river for divine purposes. The Chelsea attacker endorsed Coutinho’s baptism by commenting using two praying hands emoji on his post.

Reports in Brazil even suggest a housekeeper of the former Liverpool star’s joined in in the event.

Pastor Brunet wrote online: “These days here in Germany were amazing. Welcome to our new brothers and friends!”

Coutinho Gets Baptized

On Thursday, the church posted the baptism event on their Instagram handle with the caption: “We preach, baptise, and continue discipleship. God is doing great things in Germany these days with Tiago Brunet. Pray for our ministry.

“An entire family surrendered to Jesus today!”