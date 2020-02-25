Many Christians killed, Several Churches Burnt In Recent Boko Haram Attack

Riding on about 60 motorbikes, with two men each carrying AK47s and RPGs, and accompanied by roughly 20 mounted gun trucks, more than 100 Boko Haram militants opened fire sporadically and indiscriminately and set churches and houses on fire, killing many people.

The insurgents attacked and sacked the ancient missionary town on Friday evening, causing huge devastation.

A source from Garkida, Andrawus Tarfa, narrated how the hoodlums looted the town and set fire to major structures unhindered.

On February 21, Boko Haram attacked the mainly Christian village of Garkida in Gombi of Adamawa State, The insurgents attacked and sacked the ancient missionary town on Friday evening, causing huge devastation, For over 6 hours on Friday, Boko Haram terrorists were in Garkida Adamawa state. Killed scores, burnt churches and houses – no single one is arrested or killed.

According to Save the Persecuted Christians, over 100 Boko Haram militants invaded the village on motorcycles and gun trucks. They carried AK47s and RPGs as they conducted the evening raid. The Nigerian Military had a unit stationed at this location.

According to one source, they initially tried to defend the town, but were forced to retreat by the greater number of militants and their superior fire power. Another source told Morningstar News, however, that the military did nothing to try and stop this attack.

When the military abandoned the area or did not intervene, it left all of the civilians open to attack. So far no estimates have been given to the number of people killed.

At least five churches were destroyed, including two houses of worship belonging to the Church of the Brethren denomination, an Anglican Communion church, and a church and a separate office of Living Faith Church.

There are unconfirmed reports of possible abductions.

Riding on about 60 motorbikes, with two men each carrying AK47s and RPGs, and accompanied by roughly 20 mounted gun trucks, the Boko Haram militants arrived from the Sambisa Forest area on Friday evening, according to Save the Persecuted Christians.

In an interview with the Cable.org, one resident said that “Garkida is currently on fire … many people have been killed and their houses covered with smoke.” This was followed by another resident who said, “People ran to hide inside the mountains while they watched their houses being burnt by the insurgents.” Other reports on Morningstar News have said that there were also a number of residents who were abducted.

More than 100 Boko Haram militants opened fire sporadically and indiscriminately and set churches and houses on fire, killing many people, in the town of Garkida in Gombi area of the northeastern state of Adamawa, according to initial reports.

These kinds of attacks have displaced millions of Nigerians from their traditional homes and land. It has left the country in complete disarray and caused a food shortage. Despite this, the Nigerian government has done little to [protect their citizens lives. They have been completely ineffective in their attempts to stop the threat of attacks and continue to lose in fights with the group. Please continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who suffer major attacks from different groups like Boko Haram.

As Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst country in the world on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians are most severely persecuted, Nigeria was added to the U.S. State Department’s special watch list of countries that tolerate or engage in severe violations of religious freedom in December.