Christians Defy Boko Haram Attack, Turn Out En Masse To Worship In Same Churches Burnt Down By The Islamist Terrorists

Riding on about 60 motorbikes, with two men each carrying AK47s and RPGs, and accompanied by roughly 20 mounted gun trucks, more than 100 Boko Haram militants opened fire sporadically and indiscriminately and set churches and houses on fire, killing many people on February 21.

According to Save the Persecuted Christians, over 100 Boko Haram militants invaded the village on motorcycles and gun trucks.

At least five churches were destroyed, including two houses of worship belonging to the Church of the Brethren denomination, an Anglican Communion church, and a church and a separate office of Living Faith Church.

The photo below shows a Church burnt by the vicious Boko Haram Islamist terrorists in the recent Islamist militants attack in Nigeria, but the worshipers were not dispelled by the circumstances and sorrow of loosing loved ones, properties and means of livelihood. The resolute worshipers still gathered and worship God yesterday.