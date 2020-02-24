Justin Bieber Testifies and Sings Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

“I never would have made it without you…I would have lost it all, but now I see how you were there for me”

Justin Bieber sounded incredible as he took the mic at Kanye’s Sunday Service for an impromptu performance!

The 25-year-old made a surprise appearance at Kanye West‘s Sunday Service on Feb. 23! Bieber took the stage with a stripped down performance of gospel song “Never Would Have Made It,” originally written and performed by Marvin Sapp. “I never would have it without you…I would have lost it all, but now I see how you were there for me” Justin — rocking a casual red hoodie — crooned in the videos posted by Kim Kardashian. The singer later posted a video, sans caption, to his own Instagram page.

Justin’s vocal range sounded absolutely incredible as he sang against just a simple organ track. At one point, the lights dimmed as he looked up and pointed to the ceiling, holding his iPhone. “When I look back, overall, you brought me through — I can see that you were the one I held onto,” he continued. “I’m stronger, I’m wiser, I’m better, much better,” he then sang, as the attendees cheered him on. Kanye’s Sunday Church Choir briefly joined him for the epic finale of the song.

As he exited the stage, Justin embraced Kanye, 42. While the appearance appeared to be a surprise to fans on social media, it’s something that has been on the Changes singer’s mind for a while. Shortly after performing for the first time at his regular church in Beverly Hills in Aug. 2019, TMZ asked Justin if he would ever perform at Kanye’s Sunday Service. The Bieb responded with a simple “yeah” as he walked out of Italian restaurant E Baldi.

Last summer, Bieber — who recently dropped his fifth album, Changes — expressed interest in performing at one of West’s weekly Sunday Service gospel gatherings. In July, after attending a church conference in Los Angeles with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, Bieber reportedly offered a simple “yeah” when being asked by TMZ if he’d be interested in performing with West’s Sunday Service Choir.

Kanye’s Sunday Service has visited numerous cities across the United States and abroad, including Miami, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Detroit, New York and Washington, D.C.

