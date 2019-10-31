Kidnapped Catholic Prist Fr. Arinze Madu Regains Freedom In Enugu

The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu of Queen of Apostles Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, who was abducted on Monday at the gate of the institution by unknown hoodlums has regained his freedom.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the priest’s release in Enugu on Wednesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Amaraizu said “the priest was released unhurt, Wednesday afternoon”.

“Yes, he has been released unhurt,” Amaraizu said. “However, we are still trailing his abductors.”

“We are also working on something concerning tracking down the perpetrators of this dastardly act.’’

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Government had charged the security agencies to ensure the rescue of the priest.

The state command of the Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies had intensified efforts in the manhunt for the freedom of the kidnapped priest.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu in its official Facebook page, also confirmed the release of the priest, stating that “Father Madu, the kidnapped priest of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been released”.

Madu was abducted on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. at the gate of the seminary by unknown persons.

