Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule (Breaking Limits)

Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2019 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.

The 2019 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from December 3, 2019.

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday, Declared the theme for Shiloh 2019.

Shiloh 2019 Theme, Date, Time and Venue

Shiloh 2019 Theme: “Breaking Limits”

Shiloh 2019 Date: Tuesday, December 3 – Sunday, December 8, 2019

Shiloh 2019 Time: See The Time On The Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule Below

Shiloh 2019 Venue: Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule