Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule (Breaking Limits)

Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2019 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and Programme Schedule.
The 2019 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from December 3, 2019.
The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday, Declared the theme for Shiloh 2019.
Shiloh 2019 Theme, Date, Time and Venue
Shiloh 2019 Theme: “Breaking Limits”
Shiloh 2019 Date: Tuesday, December 3 – Sunday, December 8, 2019
Shiloh 2019 Time: See The Time On The Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule Below
Shiloh 2019 Venue: Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.
Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule
|S/N
|Shiloh Main Sessions
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Shiloh Opening Service (Encounter Night)
|Tue 3rd
|6:00pm
|Faith Tabernacle
|2
|Shiloh Prayer Hour
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|5.30am – 6.30am
|Faith Tabernacle
|3
|Hour of Visitation
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|7:00am – 11:00 am
|Faith Tabernacle
|4
|Encounter Night
|Tues 3th – Fri 6th
|7:00pm – 10:30 pm
|Faith Tabernacle
|5
|Shiloh 2019 Impartation service
|Saturday 7th
|6:00am – 10:00am
|Faith Tabernacle
|6
|Shiloh specialized Services Which include Healing & deliverance
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Fathers and mothers of nation
|FT. Hope Arm
|Breaking generational curses
|FT. Faith Arm
|Breaking marital spell
|Glory Tent
|Academic success
|FT Love Arm
|Hope Arm Tent
|7
|LFC leadership forum
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|3:00pm – 4:45pm
|Youth Chapel
|8
|Youth Alive Forum
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|3:00pm – 4:45pm
|Faith Tabernacle
|8
|Ministers’ Summit
|Wed 4th – Fri 6th
|3:00pm – 4:45pm
|CU Chapel