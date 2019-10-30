Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule (Breaking Limits)

Shiloh 2019
Shiloh 2019

Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners Chapel, Shiloh 2019 Date, Time, Theme, Venue and  Programme Schedule.

The 2019 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh is set to commence this year from December 3, 2019.

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (A.K.A) Winners ChapelBishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday, Declared the theme for Shiloh 2019.

Shiloh 2019 Theme, Date, Time and Venue

Shiloh 2019 Theme: “Breaking Limits”
Shiloh 2019 Date: Tuesday, December 3 – Sunday, December 8, 2019
Shiloh 2019 Time: See The Time On The Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule Below
Shiloh 2019 Venue: Winners’ Chapel International, Inc Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland Ota, Ogun State.

Recommended: Watch Shiloh 2019 Live Stream / Live Broadcast

Shiloh 2019 Programme Schedule

S/NShiloh Main SessionsDateTimeVenue
1Shiloh Opening Service (Encounter Night)Tue 3rd6:00pmFaith Tabernacle
2Shiloh Prayer HourWed 4th – Fri 6th5.30am – 6.30amFaith Tabernacle
3Hour of VisitationWed 4th – Fri 6th7:00am – 11:00 amFaith Tabernacle
4Encounter NightTues 3th – Fri 6th7:00pm – 10:30 pmFaith Tabernacle
5Shiloh 2019 Impartation serviceSaturday 7th6:00am – 10:00amFaith Tabernacle
6Shiloh specialized Services Which include Healing & deliveranceWed 4th – Fri 6th1:00 – 2:45pm
Fathers and mothers of nationFT. Hope Arm
Breaking generational cursesFT. Faith Arm
Breaking marital spellGlory Tent
Academic successFT Love Arm
Hope Arm Tent
7LFC leadership forumWed 4th – Fri 6th3:00pm – 4:45pmYouth Chapel
8Youth Alive ForumWed 4th – Fri 6th3:00pm – 4:45pmFaith Tabernacle
8Ministers’ SummitWed 4th – Fri 6th3:00pm – 4:45pmCU Chapel

